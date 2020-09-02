1/1
Clara Mae Mackason
Clara Mae Mackason

Long Branch - Clara Mae Mackason "Baby Clara" 88 of Long Branch, departed this life peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. She grew up in Matawan but lived most of her life in Long Branch. She was well known and loved in the community. Clara brought much happiness and joy to our lives. She was kindhearted, lovable and funny with a colorful sense of humor. Clara brightened up the space with her smile when she walked into a room. Visitation will be Saturday September 5th from 11am until the funeral service at 12pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
