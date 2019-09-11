|
|
Clare Lyons Schmid
Berkeley Township - Clare Lyons Schmid, 96, of the Silver Ridge Park Westerly section of Berkeley Twp. died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Clare was born in Brooklyn, NY, and she lived in Demarest, NJ and then Roxbury, NY before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 2000. Clare worked in Administration at Englewood Hospital for many years. Clare loved to travel across the United States and internationally. Clare was a fan of the Yankees, and she watched every game possible. Clare was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Berkeley Twp. Clare was pre-deceased by her husband of 70 years, Fred W. Jr. Clare is survived by her daughter, Jane Young and her husband Thomas of Toms River, NJ; son F. William III Schmid and his wife Susan of Fletchers Landing, ME; two grandchildren Christine Hoffman and her husband Edward of Marlton, NJ, and Catherine Weintraub and her husband Michael of Toms River, NJ; two great grandchildren Caitlyn Hoffman and Eloise Weintraub; and niece Bonnie Dorset. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019