Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
90 Union Avenue
Manasquan, NJ
Clare M. Schlich Obituary
Clare M. Schlich

Manasquan -

Clare Schlich, 82, and formerly of Ridgewood/Oakland, NJ died March 4, 2019. Clare was born in New York City; was a lifelong teacher & retired in 2002.

Clare is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Edward Francis (Ted) Schlich and children: Edward Francis Schlich, Jr., Mary Clare Garber (David), Rosemary Sizar (Gary) and Margaret Ann Schlich.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM, March 22nd. at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Avenue, Manasquan, NJ followed by a repast at Spring Lake Manor.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
