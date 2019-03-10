|
Clare M. Schlich
Manasquan -
Clare Schlich, 82, and formerly of Ridgewood/Oakland, NJ died March 4, 2019. Clare was born in New York City; was a lifelong teacher & retired in 2002.
Clare is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Edward Francis (Ted) Schlich and children: Edward Francis Schlich, Jr., Mary Clare Garber (David), Rosemary Sizar (Gary) and Margaret Ann Schlich.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM, March 22nd. at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Avenue, Manasquan, NJ followed by a repast at Spring Lake Manor. Donations to the will graciously be appreciated: https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/clare-margret-desanto-schlich/.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019