Clarence G. Stevens, Jr.

Clarence G. Stevens, Jr., 86, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A native of New Jersey, "Steve" lived in Yorktown, VA for the last 16 years.

He was an auto mechanic and had his own business for many years in Long Branch, NJ. Steve was in the Navy, stationed at Little Creek and Ft. Monroe, VA. He loved his family, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Stevens and Bertha Weir; his brother, Ronald Weir; and sister-in-law, Patty Weir. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Lucido Stevens of Yorktown; son, Clarence Stevens III; daughter, Debbie Jo Yetka and son-in-law, George Yetka, Jr. of Holmdel, NJ; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his brother, Samuel Weir of NJ; and many of his New Jersey friends who knew him as "Skip".

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
