Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Clarence H. "Skip" Chadwick III

Toms River - Clarence H. "Skip" Chadwick, age 70, of Toms River, passed away February 20, 2020.

Skip was a Custodian for the Toms River School System prior to his retirement. He was predeceased by his son Raymond.

Surviving are his wife Theresa Chadwick; sons Clarence H. IV, and Christopher; daughters Bonnie Pompilio and husband Joe and Nadine Ramales and husband Miguel; brothers Greg and Tommy; sisters Maureen, Denise, and Kathleen. Also surviving are his grandchildren Adrianna, Joseph, Gabby, Peyton, and Nathaniel. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-9 PM and Wednesday 10-11 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08759. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lakewood. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
