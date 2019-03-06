|
Clarence L. Josephsen
Sanibel and Ft. Myers, FL - Clarence L. Josephsen, 90, a Sanibel and Ft. Myers resident since 1999, formerly of New Jersey passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 10, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Clarence and Grace Josephsen, now deceased.
Clarence was a polio survivor who overcame his challenge with a fierce dedication to the Lord. A true believer that his path was directed by a higher power, Clarence was a successful and well respected insurance and real estate salesman who owned and operated the Martin Agency in Toms River, New Jersey until retirement. He earned recognition for his civic community service as a Rotarian and was the recipient of 5 Paul Harris Fellow awards from Rotary International.
Clarence loved the sea and was an avid boater and fisherman from the back bay waters to offshore deep sea fishing trips. He enjoyed his rounds of golf and proudly displayed his "hole-in-one" certificate from the Lakewood Country Club. His at home hobbies included model train layouts and operating displays. He was always eager to show friends and grandchildren his newest addition. During his spare time, you'd find him building wooden boat models for family and friends. Many are on display in his home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Josephsen of Ft. Myers, FL; three children, George Josephsen (Alena) of New Jersey, Matthew Murphy (Tina Fiumenero) of New Jersey and Barbara Murphy (David Bollard) of Pennsylvania; one sister, Lillian Shipman of Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Skylar, Matthew, Marc, Kylie, Peter, Kevin, Lauren, Meaghan and Heather; one great grandson, Dakota; as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Funeral Service will be Celebrated 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019