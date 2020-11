Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarice "Cookie" Settles



Neptune - Service has been set for Tuesday 11/24/2020 located at Christ Temple Church 22 Myrtle Avenue Neptune, NJ 07753. Viewing from 10:00am - 11:00am with a celebrating of life starting at 11:00am.



Entrusted to Donato Askew Memorial Home









