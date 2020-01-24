|
Clarita E. (Gilroy) Saunders
Spring Lake - Clarita E. (Gilroy) Saunders, 83, formerly of Spring Lake, NJ and Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on January 17th in Boca Raton, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Clare spent the first half of her life from Bay Ridge to Manhasset with summers in Breezy Point before settling with her family in Spring Lake. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was always open to friends and family. She was a wizard in the kitchen and loved feeding large groups. Her deepest devotion, however, was always to her beloved husband, Paul and her eight children. Clare loved attending her children's soccer and tennis matches, little league and other sporting events. She was an avid reader and also treasured her time spent on the beach or walking the boards.
Clare was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and her daughter Mary Saunders Wheeler; her parents Francis and Anna Gilroy and her grandson, William (Billy) Egan. She leaves her seven children, Jeanne Egan of Sea Girt, Peggy Warner & husband George of Wall, Grace Mehrizi & husband Dave of Easton, Maryland, Helen Wexler & husband Daniel of Delray Beach, Florida, Paul Saunders of Boca Raton, Florida, John Saunders of Chatham, New York, and Clare Saunders of Delray Beach, Florida. She also leaves seven grandchildren - Matthew Saunders, Neil and Megan Egan, Annie and Joseph Warner, Kayla and Emmett Wexler; a great grandson, Miles; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake on February 22, 2020 at 10:30am.
