|
|
Clark Shannon
Interlaken - Clark Shannon of Interlaken, NJ and Long Beach, CA, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at King Manor in Neptune, NJ. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to their staff and also to the staff of VNA Hospice Care of NJ. Clark was preceded in death by his parents Walter Alexander and Madeline Shannon Clark.
He was the former director of operations at The Center in Asbury Park for 15 years.
He is survived by Christopher Cullen (partner), sisters Jan Bulla, Richlands, NC; Lynne Nunn (Mike), Greensboro NC; Jo McKinnon (Eddie) Burlington NC; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Center in Asbury Park, 806 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020