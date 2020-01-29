|
Claude Cook, Jr.
Toms River - Claude R. Cook, Jr., 89 years old, died peacefully at his home in Toms River on Wednesday January 29, 2020. His family was with him and VNA hospice services made it possible for him to be in his home.
For the past 20 years, Claude and his wife Helen (Ball) lived in the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, N.J. They moved to Toms River upon their retirement, after living in Cranford, N.J. where they raised their family. Claude worked as a union carpenter in Local #715. In his later working years, he became a construction superintendent for Union County contractors, M. Gordon Construction and Furino Brothers, managing large commercial and industrial projects. Claude was proud to serve his country for 31 years as member of the NJ National Guard. He retired from the National Guard in 1980 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of the Essex, NJ Masonic Lodge together with his father and father in law. Claude loved his family, his friends, the NY Mets and the NY Giants. Claude constantly offered help to others using his carpentry and construction skills. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tennis, golf and traveling on many cruises to Europe and the Caribbean with Helen, and their family friends. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, his 3 daughters, Joy Cohn (Andrew) of Philadelphia, PA; Janice Cook of Medford, N.J. and Nancy Battaglia (Michael) of Aiken, SC; his 4 grandchildren in whom he took great pride: Alex, Ellen (Chris Strong), Michael and Daniel; his new great-grandson, Jack Strong, and 4 brothers and sisters; Avalyn Naugle (Bob) of Houston, TX, James Cook (Judy) of Springboro, OH, Robert Cook (Carole) of Brick, N.J., Linda Volckman (Bill) of Peachtree City, GA and Gerald Cook who predeceased him.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral service will be conducted on at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manchester, 2309 NJ-70, Manchester Township, NJ 08759. Burial will follow in the BG William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562
Contributions in Claude's honor can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manchester and VNA Hospice Services, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, N.J. 07733
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020