Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Tinton Falls - Claude M. Campbell, 89, of Tinton Falls, passed away on February 18, 2020. Claude was born in New York and worked as a calibrations engineer supervisor at Earle Naval Weapons Station for 40 years before his retirement.

Claude was predeceased by his son, Claude Rodney Campbell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Cynthia Campbell; daughter Linda Campbell Stevenson (the late Ronald); son Michael Campbell (Melissa); six grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Claude's memorial visitation will be held 1-3 PM with a service to begin at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 22 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Parker Clinic (parkerfamilyhealthcenter.org) 211 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit Claude's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
