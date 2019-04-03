|
|
Claudia Anne Touhey Bruno
- - Claudia Anne Touhey Bruno, age 78, died surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ following a courageous battle with cancer. From her birth to her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and service to her community. She was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton (Boston), MA to Joseph S. and Louise B. (DiSchino) Touhey and was the elder of two children. As a youth, Claudia cherished family summer vacations in Scituate, MA. After graduating from high school at the Academy of the Assumption in Wellesley Hills, MA she attended Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. In 1961, fate drew Claudia to a college spaghetti dinner where she met Anthony T. Bruno in South Bend, IN.
Upon graduation in 1962, she worked as Bacteriologist for the Massachusetts Diagnostic Labs, Jamaica Plains, MA. Claudia and Anthony married on September 28, 1963 in Wellesley, MA and eventually settled in Little Silver, NJ where she and Anthony raised their family. Claudia shared her love through dedicated service to civic organizations like the Little Silver Volunteer Emergency Medical Service and Board of Health, and served proudly as an Associate Member of the Voluntas Dei Institute, as well an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist, Sacristan, Religious Education Teacher, and other roles at the Catholic Faith Community of St. Joan of Arc, Fort Monmouth, NJ. In 2014, the Joslin Diabetes Center honored Claudia for living courageously with Type 1 (insulin-dependent) diabetes for 50 years.
Left to honor Claudia and remember her love in addition to her husband Anthony are Claudia's two children, Bernadette (Edward) Kokolus, and Christopher (Dawn) Bruno; four grandchildren Taylor, Christopher, Breanna and Shane; brother Edward Touhey of Meredith, NH; brother-in-law Thomas (Joanne) Bruno of Little Silver, NJ; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and adoring friends. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and beloved son Anthony T.J. Bruno.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, April 7th at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the T.J. Bruno Memorial Scholarship for Students with Disabilities, Brookdale Community College Foundation, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738-9988 or to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston MA 02215 (www.joslin.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019