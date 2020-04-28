Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Claudia Janet Rose


1978 - 2020
Claudia Janet Rose Obituary
Claudia Janet Rose

West Long Branch - Claudia Janet Rose, 68 of West Long Branch, NJ passed early Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020.

Born in Jamestown, NY to parents Theodora and Richard Hoover.

She married Henry E Rose on July 28, 1978 and resided in West Long Branch for the remainder of her life. She had two daughters, Amanda Rose and Melanie Rose Sgalambro, and 4 stepchildren, Lisa Bonawitz, Henry E Rose III, Darren Rose and Brandon Rose. Her passion was taking care of her 14 grandchildren. Anyone who knew Claudia knew that she was most proud of her family.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
