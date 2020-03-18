Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Ave
Cliffwood, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Ave.
Cliffwood, NJ
Matawan - Claudia Mae Irby, 86 of Matawan, departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at JSUMC. She was born in Selma, AL to the late Deacon Arthur Guthridge Sr. and Rose Guthridge. Claudia enjoyed cooking, loved Al Green's smooth soulful music and was an avid western movie fan. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she served for many years until her health failed. Visitation will be Friday March 20th from 10am until the funeral service at 12pm at Providence Baptist Church, 15 Lincoln Ave., Cliffwood. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
