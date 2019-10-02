Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
West End, NJ
View Map
Resources
Claudia M. Lagrotteria Obituary
Claudia M. Lagrotteria

Eatontown - Claudia Mary Lagrotteria, age 92 of Eatontown, died on October 1, 2019 at Jersey Shore Center. Born in Long Branch she lived in Eatontown for the past 7 years. She was a seamstress for several years prior to raising her children and was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl in 2007 and her siblings, Rose Ralph, Patsy, Enrico, Mario, Anne, Christian and Angie. Surviving are her 2 daughters and a son-in-law, Nancy Robinson and Carol and Joseph Renzo; her sister-in-law, Myrtle Palmieri and 3 grandchildren, Gregory, Sarah and Matthew Robinson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael's Church in West End. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 575 Route 28 # 2107, Raritan, NJ 08869 or the Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Ave, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
