Claudia Stauder Pincus
Bel Air, MD - Claudia Stauder Pincus, 69, of Brick, NJ passed away May 15, 2019 in Bel Air, MD with her loving family by her side after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Born May 2, 1950 in Neptune, NJ Claudia was a local shore resident her entire life. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School and attended Marymount College in FL, and graduated from Lyons Institute in Newark, NJ. She served as manager of the Stauder Cottages in Spring Lake Heights and was part owner of Pincus Construction. She was retired from the NJ Turnpike Authority after over 20 years of employment. Claudia was very involved in her community, serving as the first female chairwoman for the Manasquan Board of Adjustment, MES PTO Executive Board, Recording Secretary of Ocean Ski Club and a communicant of St. Denis Church. She also held membership for the IFPTE Local 194.
Claudia was predeceased by her beloved son, William G. Pincus, and her parents William J. and Eleanor Conroy Stauder. Surviving are her four children, Alison Pincus of El Segundo, CA; Heather Pincus of Farmingdale, NJ; Robert J. Pincus of Manasquan, NJ; Amanda Mikolajczak and husband Steven of Bel Air, MD. Also surviving are her four cherished grandsons, William Truax of Yonkers, NY and Cole, Parker, and Brody Mikolajczak of Bel Air, MD. Claudia is also survived by her brother Glyn Stauder and her sister Doris Stauder-Baril of Spring Lake Heights, NJ. Also surviving is the father of her children, Robert H. Pincus of The Villages, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Claudia at a Memorial Visitation, Tuesday, May 21st from 2 - 5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a prayer service to begin at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, Claudia requested you consider a donation to either St. Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave , Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 or Leave Only Your Footprints, www.loyf.org. Both are 501C3 organizations. To leave a condolence to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019