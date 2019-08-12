|
Clement Restine
Ship Bottom - Clement A. Restine, 92, of Ship Bottom passed away peacefully at his home on August 10, 2019. Clement was born and raised in Newark, NJ and formerly of Union. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then spent the next 50 years working for Anselmi & DeCicco Co., Maplewood, as an Operating Engineer. He came from a large family of farmers. One of his favorite joys in life was tending to his vegetable garden and sharing his bounty with his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed going to the beach on LBI and relaxing in the pool when he would snowbird to Bonita Springs, Fl. If it was not outside, he was not content.
Mr. Restine was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Restine, and also 12 siblings. He is survived by his children, Clement Restine and his wife Marge, Diane Tuttle and her husband Bruce, Marilyn Rauch and her husband Jim Stio, Paul Restine and his wife Susan; grandchildren Stephanie Derohannessian (Vram), Megan Shirbach (Brice), Donna Sellmann (Dan), Sandy Tuttle (Kip McManus), Tom Rauch (Cindy), Michael Rauch, Lisa Restine, Matt Restine (Christina), Peter Restine; one brother Carmen Restine and one sister, Mary Salerno along with 8 great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 13th from 4-7 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Wednesday at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clement's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019