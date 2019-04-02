Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement Stelevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement Stelevich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clement Stelevich Obituary
Clement Stelevich

Toms River - Clement Stelevich, age 92, of Toms River, passed away March 30, 2019.

Clement was a retired Navy Veteran, serving his country during WWII.

He worked for the Toms River Public Works for 25 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council 4969 in Toms River for 17 years.

Clement was predeceased by his wife Helen 1993.

Surviving are his son Mark, wife Amy and his grandson Nelson.

Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, and Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will be Thursday at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to . Condolence can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now