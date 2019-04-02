|
Clement Stelevich
Toms River - Clement Stelevich, age 92, of Toms River, passed away March 30, 2019.
Clement was a retired Navy Veteran, serving his country during WWII.
He worked for the Toms River Public Works for 25 years prior to his retirement.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council 4969 in Toms River for 17 years.
Clement was predeceased by his wife Helen 1993.
Surviving are his son Mark, wife Amy and his grandson Nelson.
Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, and Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will be Thursday at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to . Condolence can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019