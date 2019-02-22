Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleo James Obituary
Cleo James

Middletown - Cleo James, 87, of Middletown, NJ, died on February 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10-11 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled to follow at the funeral home and then burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019
