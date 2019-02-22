|
Cleo James
Middletown - Cleo James, 87, of Middletown, NJ, died on February 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10-11 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled to follow at the funeral home and then burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019