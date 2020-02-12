Services
Heroes to Heroes Foundation mourns the passing of Cliff Nolan, co-Founder and Board Member. Cliff dedicated his life to helping others, with a special place for our most vulnerable veterans. His unwavering support of our veterans led to our founding. Many lives and families have been saved through Heroes to Heroes since its founding in 2010. Cliff was always there for our veterans and staff. His desire to help others and get things done made him an integral part of the team. His memory will be a blessing to so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Nancy, his mother, Dolores, his sister, Tracey Coleman (Kevin), and his nephew, Joseph.

Michael Haltman, Board Chairman.

Judy Isaacson Elias, Co-Founder and President.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
