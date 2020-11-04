Clifford Edward Hoff
Manasquan - Clifford (Cliff) Edward Hoff, 93, of Brick, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home. Cliff was born in Lapeer, MI and grew up in Ann Arbor. As a high school student, Cliff was recruited to play in the University of Michigan band. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II, playing in the Navy Band. He later attended the University of Michigan, then left school to go on the road as a professional jazz musician traveling the world with some of the great big bands of the day, such as The Dorsey Brothers and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He eventually settled in New York Citywhere he met his future wife, Madelyne Murray. Madelyne joined Cliff on the road and the two were married in Tennessee. Finally settling back in New York City, Cliff continued to work as a musician and he and Madelyne began raising a family. In 1965, they moved to Kearny, NJ where Cliff began a second career with the Operating Engineers Local 825 while still maintaining his professional music work. Cliff and Madelyne retired to Toms River in 1992 but
music remained a daily part of Cliff's life with occasional gigs and big band experiences. Cliff was the guest soloist year after year with his son's big band. He maintained his love of jazz right to the end, playing in a virtual big band as the guest soloist in June and playing Somewhere Over the Rainbow with his final notes at home shortly before his passing. Michigan football remained a lifelong passion almost never missing a televised game. About 15 years ago Cliff was able to attend a game at the Big House walking into Michigan Stadium for the first time in 50 years. Clifford is predeceased by his wife Madelyne, his brother Donald, sisters Virginia and Geraldine, an infant daughter Lisa and his son Christopher whose passing was exactly 57 years before Cliff's, on All Souls' Day. He is survived by his son Martin and his wife Filomena of Lyndhurst, his daughters Kathryn and her husband Charles of Kearny and Virginia and her husband James of Manasquan; seven grandchildren Christopher, Eric, Andrew, Michael, Jonathan, William, and Jessica.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-6pm at Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 250 Old Squan Rd. Brick, NJ. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clifford's memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or Shriners Hospital for Children
.