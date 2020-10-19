Cliff was the next door neighbor to my uncle Bob Cooley up till 1991, as a boy I spent many hundred of hours there or the boat yard where Bob docks his boat, I'd ride my bike from SHARK RIVER HILLS. Cliff and his wife Maureen were always walking or at their beloved boat docked next to Bob's And so I knew them pretty well and ALWAYS thought of them as the most friendly and kind people I have EVER know. After Maureen passed I came to know ANN and see Cliff regularly. What a TRUELY great man cliff was and the love and care for his daughter Ann shows that absolutely. I always think fondly of those days and am glad to have known Cliff for all these years.

Doug Cooley

