Clifford Martin Sofield Jr.
1944 - 2020
Clifford Martin Sofield, Jr.

Neptune City - Clifford Martin Sofield, Jr., 75, of Neptune City, NJ, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after a short illness. He graduated from Avon Grammar School, Asbury Park High School, attended Lehigh University, and graduated from Monmouth College.

Cliff was a member of Ironworkers Local #373, Perth Amboy, for over 56 years, where he served as Financial Secretary/Treasurer. Additionally, he was the owner and operator of Campbell Boat Works, Neptune City, for many years.

Cliff was a generous, compassionate, and caring man, unfailingly kind and always ready to lend a hand. Cliff was well known in the community and a friend to all he met. While he and his daughter Anne liked to keep to a daily routine, he wouldn't blink an eye at shifting their schedule to help his family, friends, and neighbors with the smallest requests. His warm smile, ready story, and generous nature will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Cliff was predeceased by his father Clifford M. Sofield, his mother Esther Henrietta Sofield, and his loving wife Maureen Collins Sofield, as well as her sister Patricia A. Collins. He is survived by his cherished daughter Anne Sofield, his three brothers George W. (wife Jeanne), Michael J. (wife Susan) and Dr. William L. (wife Barbara) Sofield, seven nephews, and three nieces. Among many others left to mourn are his long-time devoted friends Rosemarie and Raoul Cordeaux, Maureen De Blasio, Kathleen McCarthy and his dear cousin Maryann J. Farry.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite charity.

Due to COVID-19 visitation will be private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 23 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Ascension, Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ. Interment immediately following St Catharines Cemetery, Sea Girt. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Abury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of the Ascension, Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta
OCT
23
Interment
St Catharines Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 20, 2020
Bruce Horn
October 20, 2020
Cliff was the next door neighbor to my uncle Bob Cooley up till 1991, as a boy I spent many hundred of hours there or the boat yard where Bob docks his boat, I'd ride my bike from SHARK RIVER HILLS. Cliff and his wife Maureen were always walking or at their beloved boat docked next to Bob's And so I knew them pretty well and ALWAYS thought of them as the most friendly and kind people I have EVER know. After Maureen passed I came to know ANN and see Cliff regularly. What a TRUELY great man cliff was and the love and care for his daughter Ann shows that absolutely. I always think fondly of those days and am glad to have known Cliff for all these years.
Doug Cooley
Doug Cooley
Friend
October 20, 2020
What a beautifully written tribute that truly captures Cliff's remarkably good-natured spirit! My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Karen Brick
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
Cliff was a good friend of over 50 years. Nicest guy I ever knew. Saw him most nights walking with his daughter Ann or in the boat. He was devoted to her. I'll miss my friend. Shark River will be a different place without his friendly face.....
Jerry Fields
Friend
October 20, 2020
Lee & I are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for Anne...
Jill Gibbs
Friend
October 20, 2020
Cliff was such a good friend, always there with a smile and a kind word about everything and everyone. We will always cherish our Sunday morning breakfasts with he and Anne first at the Side Door in Lake Como, then because of Covid, McDonald's take out and meeting in our cars at the beach in Ocean Grove until summer when we moved to the park overlooking the Shark River in Belmar. Over the years, I learned so much from Cliff, he seemed to know everything. Cliff, you will be so missed. Janis and Harry
Janis Keown-Blackburn
Friend
October 19, 2020
Cliff was kind and gentle, sincere and super friendly. Always a smile on his face when he saw you. Genuinely interested in hearing how others were doing. Humble with a wonderful laugh. A great conversationalist. A great father to Anne. A great man and friend. The world needs more Cliffs.
Gerry Donnelly
Friend
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Anne and her family. Cliff was a wonderful father and a kind and caring man. We met at the Avon beach. Anne and my cousins little girl became friends. Then all of us met Cliff and her Grandmom. Sweet memories of many summers. Rest well with the Angels Cliff. God Bless
Sharon Helmer
Friend
October 19, 2020
October 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I will miss seeing him around town. Always a friendly person.
pat Ford
