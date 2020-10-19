Clifford Martin Sofield, Jr.
Neptune City - Clifford Martin Sofield, Jr., 75, of Neptune City, NJ, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after a short illness. He graduated from Avon Grammar School, Asbury Park High School, attended Lehigh University, and graduated from Monmouth College.
Cliff was a member of Ironworkers Local #373, Perth Amboy, for over 56 years, where he served as Financial Secretary/Treasurer. Additionally, he was the owner and operator of Campbell Boat Works, Neptune City, for many years.
Cliff was a generous, compassionate, and caring man, unfailingly kind and always ready to lend a hand. Cliff was well known in the community and a friend to all he met. While he and his daughter Anne liked to keep to a daily routine, he wouldn't blink an eye at shifting their schedule to help his family, friends, and neighbors with the smallest requests. His warm smile, ready story, and generous nature will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Cliff was predeceased by his father Clifford M. Sofield, his mother Esther Henrietta Sofield, and his loving wife Maureen Collins Sofield, as well as her sister Patricia A. Collins. He is survived by his cherished daughter Anne Sofield, his three brothers George W. (wife Jeanne), Michael J. (wife Susan) and Dr. William L. (wife Barbara) Sofield, seven nephews, and three nieces. Among many others left to mourn are his long-time devoted friends Rosemarie and Raoul Cordeaux, Maureen De Blasio, Kathleen McCarthy and his dear cousin Maryann J. Farry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a favorite charity
.
Due to COVID-19 visitation will be private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 23 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Ascension, Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ. Interment immediately following St Catharines Cemetery, Sea Girt. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Abury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net