Clifford Reed Applegate
Wayside - Clifford Reed Applegate, of Wayside, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home. He was 90 years old.
Clifford was a graduate of Murray State University in Kentucky. He taught Chemistry and Physics at Rumson-Fair Haven High School for 30 years and was the Head Coach for both the Football and Baseball teams.
Clifford was a member of the Ballard Methodist Church in Asbury Park and served as an Usher for many years.
He was predeceased by his son, Clifford Applegate Jr., in 2018, and 7 siblings. Surviving are his loving wife, June, his son, Albert Applegate, his son, Glenn Applegate and his daughter, June Haggy, 6 grandkids, and great pop-pop.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 10-11am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. Reception to follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019