Clinton Wheeler, Sr.
Long Branch - Clinton Wheeler Sr., 59 of Long Branch, departed this life on Thursday February 14, 2019 in Middletown. Clinton was an outstanding athlete who excelled in basketball. After graduating from college, he briefly played for the CBA where he was coached by the legendary Phil Jackson. He was drafted into the NBA in 1987 where he played for the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. Clinton was also inducted into the Long Branch Hall of Fame. Visitation will be Friday February 22, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch at 11:00 am until funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown, NJ. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019