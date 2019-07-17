Clive B. Sohan



Hazlet - Clive Bernard Sohan, 75, of Hazlet, NJ passed away on July 15, 2019. Clive was born in Georgetown, Guyana on June 14, 1944. He and his wife, Barbara migrated to America in 1970. They lived in Brooklyn, New York and then Hazlet, New Jersey. Clive and Barbara had one daughter, Astrid Elizabeth Sohan who passed away on September 11, 2001.



Clive worked at Societe Generale as Vice President in the Treasury, Foreign Exchange Department. Clive Sohan was humble, well respected, generous, kind, patient, a realist, and possessed many other good qualities. He would have wanted everyone to know that he was very thankful for the kindness that was shown to him by all. Clive is survived by his wife Barbara Sohan and his sister Brenda Sukhnandan.



Visitation will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday morning, July 19 at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel.



In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation in his memory to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733



