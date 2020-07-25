Col. John L. Barrett, Jr. USAF Ret.
Melbourne, FL - Col. John "Jack" L. Barrett, Jr. USAF Ret. age 88 of Melbourne FL, formerly of Pt. Pleasant, NJ and Colts Neck ,NJ, passed away on July 23, 2020. Jack attended Cornell University. After completing Air Force Flight Training and Navigation School, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force in 1957 and completed pilot training. After serving in Viet Nam, he retired from active duty and transitioned to a civilian pilot career with Eastern Airlines, retiring as Captain in 1987. During that time, he served as Commander of the 335th Military Airlift Squadron, a C-141 Reserve Unit at McGuire Air Force Base. Following his military and airline career, Jack worked for the Ocean County Office of Emergency Management as a Radiological Officer and FEMA as an evaluator of nuclear power plant emergency operations. He was active in the Reserve Officers Association, serving as New Jersey State President and on the National Board of Directors. Serving the Air Force community was his passion.
Jack was an avid golfer. He enjoyed traveling and reminiscing about his Air Force service. On one of his Air Force flights from Europe, he saw the falling remains of the first Russian Satellite, Sputnik, as it fell to earth. He enjoyed parties, a good cigar and an open bar.
Jack was predeceased by his first wife Madeline C. in 1984 and his second wife Dolores A. in 2010. He is survived by his son, John L. Barrett III and his wife Michele of Arnold, MD, his daughter, Shelly Campbell and her husband Phil of Freehold Township, NJ, his grandchildren, Christopher, Thomas and Courtney Campbell and Jack and Alex Barrett. He is also survived by an extended step-family including the Monahan, Stoll and Lee families. The family would like to acknowledge Karen Rowland, Erla Gelin and the entire team at One Senior Place, Melbourne, FL for their outstanding care and compassion over the past several years.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.Beckman-Williamson.com
to offer online condolences. Contributions in Jack's name may be made to St. Francis Hospice Foundation, Titusville, FL www.hosffoundation.org/donate