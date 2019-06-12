|
|
Cole Alan Truax
Jensen Beach, Fl - Cole Alan Truax, 28, of Jensen Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Howell before settling in Florida six years ago. Cole graduated from Howell High School in 2009, where he swam on the varsity swim team. He also attended Rowan University. Cole worked in customer service for Amtrak in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He loved to body surf and spend time at the beach, especially on Lincoln Avenue in Avon. Some of his passions were playing golf, cooking, and most recently photography.
Cole was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, William Truax; maternal grandparents, Norman, and Betty Cole-Hatchard; and aunt, Sandra Cole-Hatchard. He is survived by his parents, Alan and Jill Truax of Howell; sister, Paige Truax of Howell; paternal grandmother, Shirley Truax of Ocean Grove; aunt and uncle, Lynn and Bill Heck of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; uncle, Richard Cole-Hatchard of Ocean Township; cousins, Andrew Heck, Ashley Heck, Monica Nordell, and Colleen Attardi.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 5:00 PM memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at The Church of the Master, 110 Salem Hill Road, Howell, NJ 07731. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Cole's name to the church. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019