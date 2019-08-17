|
Colin Meany
Matawan - Colin Patrick Meany, 17, of Matawan, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home.
Colin was born on September 7, 2001 to Michael and Karen Meany in Edison, NJ. He was a lifelong resident of Matawan. Colin graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2019.
Colin was not only a gifted student-athlete, but he was also the person that everyone wanted to be around. He was extremely passionate about two things, ice hockey and spending time with the people that he loved. His love for others is a quality that drew so many people toward him. If you were around Colin, you knew that he was going to push you to be better and you would have a fun time doing it. His smile and laugh were contagious and will never be forgotten.
Colin is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Barbara Surdoval; and his paternal grandfather, Edward Meany.
Colin is survived by his loving parents, Michael & Karen Meany, his brother, Jack; his paternal grandmother, Michele Meany; three uncles, John Meany, Ed Meany, and Paul Rossi; three Aunts, Kelly Meany, Danielle Meany and Lisa Rossi; and three cousins, Barbara Rossi, and John and Caroline Meany; and many, many close friends.
Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Clement, 172 Freneau Ave., Matawan, NJ. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Church of St. Clement at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, Colin's family is asking for donations to be made to The Concussion Legacy Foundation, concussionfoundation.org. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 17, 2019