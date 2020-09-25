Colleen P. Waddell
Shark River Hills - Ms. Colleen P. Waddell, 51, of Shark River Hills, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Colleen was born in Long Branch, and grew up in Shark River Hills. She was a graduate of Neptune High School, Rutgers University, and Seton Hall Law School. After passing the bar in New Jersey and New York, she was employed by a local Law firm, Merrill Lynch, and RBC. In more recent years, due to health reasons she moved back to SRH, and was a consultant in tax law. Colleen was the kindest, most generous, thoughtful and loving person to her family and all that knew her. Colleen is survived by her parents Lynn and Donald Waddell, her sister Kelly and husband John Lee, nephews Matthew Waddell and John Lee, niece Teresa Lee and many cousins as well as her special friends, Beth Ann, Mary and Sheri-Ann. Friends and family are invited for a visitation 10 AM to 12 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune followed by a graveside at 12:30·PM in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHS Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
