Colonel Robert Malcom Ross (Poppy), 87, of Toms River, NJ, passed away at home on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He bravely endured a long struggle with congestive heart failure. He was born in Fresno, California to George and Muriel Ross (Tandowsky). He was raised in Staten Island, NY and eventually moved to Toms River in 1970. Colonel Ross was a decorated USAF Pilot; one of the youngest B52 Bomber pilots ever. After 10 years of active duty, he served until retirement from the Delaware Air National Guard. Simultaneous with his National Guard career, he was a 747 Captain for Pan Am World Airways. He especially loved living in Berlin for several years in the 1990s, and loved a good cold German beer.
Robert was a faithful donor to St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota. Some of his favorite hobbies were sailing, baking turkey potpies after Thanksgiving, and cooking sauerbraten for Sunday dinners. Our family vacations in the Outer Banks, NC with the Ross & Cosgrove families were full of special memories. He also loved tinkering on his car and was a member of the Porsche club.
Robert is predeceased by his loving wife Barbara and children Elizabeth, Victoria (Cosgrove), Stanley John & Katherine. Surviving are his children Ian, Adriana, Jennifer and John. Also surviving is his sister Joan Popovitch, nephews Edward Ross, Jason Cheney, and niece Alexandra Ikeguchi. All his children and grandchildren will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VMI in memory of his son Stanley John, class of 1984: VMI Alumni Agencies, Neikirk Hall, 304 Letcher Avenue, P.B. box 932, Lexington, VA 24450. (Phone 800-444-1839 or 540-464-7328, fax 540-463-1701, [email protected])
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 31 at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. Condolences may be made by visiting
www.andersonandcampbell.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019