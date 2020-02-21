|
Colonel William D. Freiman, USA Ret.
Toms River - Colonel William David Freiman, of Toms River passed away Thursday February 20, 2020 at his place of residence. William was born in Manhattan, NY on Sept 16, 1927 and lived in Brooklyn before enlisting in the US Navy. He retired from the Army in 1974 after 30 years of service, 26 years in the Army and 4 years in the US Navy He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre during World War II as a radio operator on board a minesweeper. IN Korea 1953-1954 he served as an Anti - aircraft Battery Commander, Battalion Staff Officer and a Company Commander of a Smoke Generator Company.
Among his other assignments was a three year tour at Third Army Headquarters, Atlanta GA. Five years as an instructor and one year as director of the Technical Department at the Chemical, Biological and Radiological School (CBR), Ft. McClellan, AL.
His career highlights were assignments with Operations Division of NATO's Allied Forces Southern Europe, Naples, Italy 1965-1968; Comptroller, FT Dix, NJ 1969-1972 and Budget Officer, Comptroller Office US Army Europe, Heidelberg, Germany 1973-1974. His Military Schooling included the Basic Officer, Company Officer and Advanced Officer Courses at the CBR School; Command and General Staff College, The Army War College (NR) Army Comptrollership USA Management School; a course at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces; and various other schools and conferences.
He received the following decorations: Legion of Merit, American Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal with one OLCV, Asiatic Pacific Medal. Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.
After retirement, he worked for the NJ Department of the Treasury for 17 years then retiring in 1992.
He was a Life member and Past President of the Lakes and Pines Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8885; Life member of the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Post 178, Having served as Vice Commander for 3 years; a Life Member of the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Post 24 serving as Treasurer for 3 years and a Member of Temple Beth Am - Shalom, Lakewood.
He received his BS in Business Administration from Jacksonville State College, Jacksonville, AL in 1961.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Elisabeth, in 1966 and by his second wife JoAnn in 2005. Surviving are his wife Dorothy Brown-Freiman, his daughter Ruth Ann Brown - Freiman and her husband AB of Earlysville, VA; his 4 grandchildren; Michael, Robert, David, and Kathleen. He is also survived by his 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request considering a donation to either the Temple Beth Am - Shalom, 1235 NJ - 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 or to a .
Services will be Sunday, February 23 at 1:30pm from the Temple Beth Am - Shalom, 1235 NJ - 70 Lakewood, NJ 08701. Interment to include Military Honors will be Monday 1:30pm at the Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting. Arrangements are by the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020