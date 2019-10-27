|
Conchetta "Peggy" Ferraro
Long Branch - Conchetta "Peggy" Maria Pullaro Ferraro, 96, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 23rd.
Born in Long Branch, Peggy worked at Fort Monmouth for 35 years and then at Monmouth Park Racetrack for 20 years. She was well known by her license plate Peg57. Peggy loved going to Monmouth Park and driving to Delicious Orchards every Sunday. She will be missed by many.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband Alexander Ferraro, her son Saverio Savvy Ferraro, and her parents Carmelo & Josephine Mazza Pullaro.
Surviving are her granddaughters Michele Ferraro and Alexis Ferraro Lorentson; her great granddaughters Toni Marie Ferraro and Giavanna Ferraro and her great great grandchildren Anastasia and Dominic.
Visitation Tuesday October 29th 5-7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Wednesday October 30th 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Peggy's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
