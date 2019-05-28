|
|
Concorde "Connie" Kendrick
Ocean Gate - Concorde "Connie" Kendrick, 87, of Ocean Gate, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home on May 25, 2019. Born in Worchester Mass., she lived in Newark and raised her family in Iselin and moved to Ocean Gate in 1978. Connie was a very active person. She worked in Banking many years and participated in many clubs and organizations. She was Past President of both the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 9503 of Berkeley Township, Ladies Auxiliary and, the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary. Also, she was Queen Bee of the Red Hat Society of Ocean County and member of the Ocean Gate Seniors, the Iselin First Aid Squad Auxiliary and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Kendrick is predeceased by her parents, Wilrose and Dorilda Couture, her sisters Celia, Viola and Lorraine and her brother Norman.
Surviving are; her husband of 66years, Stanley; four children, Stanley and his wife Patricia, David, William and his wife Deborah, and Michelle and her husband Gary; nine grandchildren, Jeff, Jessica, Bryan, Justin, Christopher, Jacklyn, Gabrielle, Samantha and Stephen; six great grandchildren and one on the way, Ava, Phillip(Tripp), Emma, Arielle, David and Aimee.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, May 30th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Friday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019