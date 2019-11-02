Services
Connie Hollander


1945 - 2019
Connie Hollander Obituary
Connie Hollander

Toms River - Connie Hollander died on Wednesday, October 31, 2019 after a long bout fighting cancer. She was born in Bensonhurst Brooklyn July 19, 1945. She attended Brooklyn College and worked as a secretary for the Celwave Company from 1973-1999. Connie will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her love of animals and music, her dance moves, and ability to connect to people from all walks of life. Connie was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Connie was predeceased by her beloved partner of over 20 years John Millman Sr in 2015. Surviving family are John Millman and Annmarie Molinelli, Toms River, Maryellen Millman, Bayville NJ, Aaron and Amanda Millman, Stockton NJ, Ashton Millman, Forked River. Friends, Nancy Cesareo, Lauretta and Robert Rucker, Toms River, Ginny and Barbara Blake, Toms River, Gene and Lois Bothyl, Toms River, Maryann Adams, Lakewood.

Services are private under the direction of Mastapeter Funeral Home in Bayville, but prayers are welcomed. We will meet again in a better place.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory made to the Popcorn Park Zoo at www.ahscares.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
