Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul's United Methodist Church
423 West Lake Ave. (corner of Bridge Ave.)
Bay Head, NJ
View Map
Point Pleasant - Connie Johnson (nee Chadwick), 84, not only a lifelong resident of the Point Pleasant area, Connie was a clamdigger as her family spanned generations at the Shore, passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Connie was known to many as their favorite waitress at the Offshore Inn where she worked for thirty-five years. To her friends she was a steady and giving presence. Her giving, however, was not confined to friends and family. Connie was a volunteer at Ocean Medical Center in Brick for over twenty years. Active in her church, she spent many hours at Saint Paul's Methodist Church in Bay Head volunteering and giving back to the community. This was very evident in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy when she was a daily presence; whether it was helping serve meals or keeping company and lending an ear to those devastated by the storm.

To her children, Connie, was a rock steady figure. She was always there for them. She attended so many sporting events that there should be a stadium named after her. She took an interest in their daily lives as well as those of their friends. Holidays were always special events and as Thanksgiving approached the anticipation was not on turkey, but her famous Christmas Eve party and gift exchange the following month.

Although she was a Point Boro Panther supporter for years, a monthly highlight for Connie was attending the Point Pleasant Beach Class of '53 breakfast where she visited with former classmates and friends over a meal. Now, there will be one less chair at the table. She will be missed by so many.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lee N. Johnson; and by her sister, Mary Lou Iovino.

Surviving are four children, Michael Johnson and wife, Denise of Brick, Scott Johnson and wife, Diane of Sioux Falls, SD, Jody Abken and husband, Erich of Brick, and David Johnson and wife, Regina Foley of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are her brother, James Chadwick and wife Jodi; eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, David, Daniel, Maureen, Nicole, Danielle, Jaclyn, Tracie, Travis, and Jesse; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., Monday, June 10 a service will be held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 423 West Lake Ave. (corner of Bridge Ave.) Bay Head. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Light of Day Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, 100 Pascack Rd., Park Ridge, NJ 07656 www.lightofday.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019
