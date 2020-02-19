|
Connie Lou McDaniel (nee Emigh)
Whiting - Connie Lou McDaniel (nee Emigh), age 81, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The daughter of Charles and Lora Emigh, she grew up in West Pittston, Pa. and married in 1956. A devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Connie was a woman of deep faith. Beloved wife of the late John (2016). Devoted mother of Jay and his partner Christy Ann, Stephen, Lori, and Kent and his husband Giovani. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and his partner Christina, Meghan, Victoria, Chuck, Brian and his wife Hannah, Kevin, and Tyler. Loving great grandmother of John, Justin, Benjamin, Zachary, and Evelyn. Dear sister of Julia Fletcher, and the late Ann Rivers.
Connie was active for four decades in the ministries of the Assembly of God in Toms River and Whiting. She earned an associate degree in social work from Ocean County College, and until her retirement in June 2019, she was an executive assistant at the Ocean County Meals on Wheels program for over 20 years.
Visitation will be held at 10 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Whiting Assembly of God, 83 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ. Funeral service at 11:30 am. Private interment at Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Funeral arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Connie L. McDaniel may be made to the Whiting Assembly of God, or Operation Smile, operationsmile.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020