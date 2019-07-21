|
Connie Theresa Moneta
Murrell's Inlet SC - Connie Theresa Moneta , 64, of Murrell's Inlet S.C. and formerly of Atlantic Highlands N.J. passed away on July 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Connie is survived by her loving husband, Albert A Moneta, of 41 years. They were married in Flushing, Queens N.Y. on May 13, 1978.
Connie is lovingly remembered by her son Tony Moneta, and his wife Amanda, her daughter Nicole Pitkorchemny and her husband Stephen, her granddaughters Sophia Moneta, Gianna Moneta, Patty Jean Pitkorchemny and her sister Jeannie Payne.
Connie was born in Brooklyn N.Y. on December 23, 1954. As a child she relocated to California and as a teenager relocated to Flushing Queens N.Y. After her marriage Connie and her husband moved to Atlantic Highlands N.J. and resided there for 33 years before moving to Murrell's Inlet S.C, in 2015 to be close to their children and granddaughters.
Connie was a 1973 graduate of John Bowne High School in Flushing N.Y and briefly attended C.U.N.Y. Connie started her career in the retail industry as a cosmetic retailer for Alexander's Department Store in Queens NY before being transferred to the Alexander's Lexington Ave store in Manhattan as the cosmetic manager. Connie quickly rose through the ranks and culminated her career with Alexander's in 1982 as the Principal Jewelry Buyer for the North East. Connie then freelanced as a fragrant and cosmetic model until 1984 when she secured a position at the Rumson Pharmacy as the store manager/buyer. In 2003 Connie went to work at Styles that Work as a Manufacturers Representative in N.Y. N.J. area and resigned in 2015 when she relocated to S.C.
Connie was a life long democrat and enjoyed politics. She was a member of the Atlantic Highlands Democratic Club and served as a poll challenger for every election. Additionally, she was appointed to several town commissions including the Youth Commission, and the Planning Board. Connie loved children, as such, she was a basketball coach for the Youth Commission. Connie sought and received election to the Henry Hudson Regional Board of Education and served for 16 years. During her tenure, she served as Board Vice President and President as well as numerous committees including community relations, education, finance, negotiations, personnel, operations, policy, building additions, and renovations and was the Tri-district representative NJSBA and MCSBA delegates. Connie's personal passion was for the Henry Hudson School Band. She was instrumental in forming the school band parents association, raising funds, designing new band uniforms and creating a new band room.
Above all Connie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her,
In honor of Connie's wishes, a celebration of life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019