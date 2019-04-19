Services
Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
202 Stockton St
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-3456
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
251 Franklin Street
Hightstown, NJ
View Map
Conor J. Mullanaphy Obituary
Conor J. Mullanaphy

East Windsor Twp - Conor J. Mullanaphy, 37, of East Windsor Twp., passed away surrounded by his family at home, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Neptune, Conor was formerly of Point Pleasant Boro before moving to East Windsor 10 years ago.

Conor was a member of St Anthony of Padua RC Church in Hightstown. He was an Infantry Sergeant in the US Army stationed at Fort Dix for 12 years. Conor served two tours abroad, one in Iraq and one on the Sinai Peninsula. He was a member of the VFW Post 5700 in Hightstown and enjoyed his time at the Howell PAL where he was involved in boxing, a sport that he loved and took pride in training. Conor had a great sense of humor and was a person who was very proud of his service not only to his country but also to his family and friends.

Conor is survived by his wife, Jennifer Romano; father and mother, James and Cecilia Mullanaphy; four brothers, Jim (Molly), John (Jin Hee), Danny and Manus Mullanaphy; two sisters, Meghan (David) Moylan and Nora (Jonathan) McKinney; eight nieces and nephews, Dannah, William, Patrick, Michael, Caroleigh, Evie, Killian and "sweet baby" Keira; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and "battle buddies" and his loving dog, Fenian.

Calling hours will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, April 23, at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Wednesday, April 24, at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 251 Franklin Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. In lieu of flowers donations in Conor's name may be made to the VFW Post 5700, 140 Dutch Neck Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019
