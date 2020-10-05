1/
Conrad A. Tupper
Conrad A. Tupper

Whiting - Conrad A. Tupper, 81, of Whiting died Monday October 5, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in New York City, he graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and Pace University. He resided with his family in Astoria, Queens prior to moving to Lakewood in 1976 and then Whiting in 2007. Early in his career, Connie served as Assistant Controller of Beekman Downtown Hospital in Manhattan and then Director of Financial Planning at NY Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He then moved on to work as Director of Finance for the St Joseph's Children's Services of the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn for 15 years, retiring in 2001. An avid sports fan, Connie was a long-time umpire with the Amateur Softball Association. Connie was larger than life, always good for a laugh and loved spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine, and his brother, Gary. Surviving are his son, Lance (wife Robin) Tupper, 2 siblings, Arthur (wife Catherine) Tupper & Barbara (husband John) Cleary, 3 grandchildren, Natalie, Scott & Kayla and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 9 AM at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Whiting with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For directions or to send on-line condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
OCT
10
Liturgy
09:00 AM
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Whiting
Funeral services provided by
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
