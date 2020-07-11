Conrad Schure



Conrad Schure of Freehold, New Jersey & Clinton, Connecticut.



Optimistic, endlessly curious about the past, and humorous right up to the end, Conrad Schure died among his family on July 4, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT, a coastline paradise. Born in New York City on April 2, 1930, to Stanley S. Schure and Tillie Effin Schure, he graduated from Montana State University and earned a graduate degree from The George Washington University in Washington, DC. He went to work for the Department of the Navy working on its first foray into computers. From there career highlights included working for several Fortune 500 companies such as Burroughs and IBM. He worked on a team that put the first computer system on Wall Street. His career passion became the installation of computer automation systems at hospitals across the country.



Locally, in the Freehold, New Jersey area, he co-founded Brookside, a swim and tennis club where several generations of families made lasting summer memories.



Jerry (Geraldine Usher) his wife of 44 years predeceased him in 1999. His brother Stephen Schure died in 2003. His stepson Paul Schure passed away in 2015. He is survived by children Patricia Schure and Sari Schure Picard Valenti, both of Freehold; and David Schure and his wife Anne Weber of Princeton, NJ. Four grandchildren: Emily Picard of Freehold; Molly Picard of Washington, DC; Aaron Valenti of Savannah, Georgia; and James Schure, a student at RPI in Troy, New York. Of special importance is Sharon Baker, a member of the family for nearly 20 years.



Due to safety precautions related to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held when it is safe to gather. If friends and family are so inclined, contributions may be made to a cause of their choice.









