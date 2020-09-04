1/1
Constance Ann Ix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Ann Ix

Afton, VA - Constance Ann Ix, 65 of Afton, VA died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in New York, NY, Constance lived in Fair Haven, NJ before moving to Afton 10 years ago. She was a member of the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club and the Sea Bright Lawn and Tennis Club. Constance worked as a program manager for AIG in New York, NY.

She was predeceased by her parents Alexander F. Ix and Annrose Collins Ix, and her sister Sarah Stephens. Surviving are her 3 loving children, Alexandra Pedersen, Nicholas Pedersen, Sarah Pedersen, 4 siblings, Alexander Ix III, Charles Ix, Melissa Ix, Mark Ix, many nieces, nephews and her 2 dogs Honey and Ojai.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church Spring Lake, NJ. Committal will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved