Constance Ann Ix
Afton, VA - Constance Ann Ix, 65 of Afton, VA died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in New York, NY, Constance lived in Fair Haven, NJ before moving to Afton 10 years ago. She was a member of the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club and the Sea Bright Lawn and Tennis Club. Constance worked as a program manager for AIG in New York, NY.
She was predeceased by her parents Alexander F. Ix and Annrose Collins Ix, and her sister Sarah Stephens. Surviving are her 3 loving children, Alexandra Pedersen, Nicholas Pedersen, Sarah Pedersen, 4 siblings, Alexander Ix III, Charles Ix, Melissa Ix, Mark Ix, many nieces, nephews and her 2 dogs Honey and Ojai.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church Spring Lake, NJ. Committal will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.