Constance "Connie" Bergamo
Constance "Connie" Bergamo

Freehold - Connie Bergamo (nee Lambert), 84, died December 1, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born in Bayonne, NJ, Connie was the oldest of four children of Peter and Helen Lambert. During her life, she lived in Roselle, Toms River, Lauderdale Lakes (FL), Holmdel and Freehold.

Connie was active in the Freehold senior citizen community and was well loved by her fellow residents at Silvermeade. She enjoyed playing mahjong, bingo, bocce, shuffleboard and cards. She was happiest when spending quality time with her family and friends.

Connie was predeceased by her husband Joe Bergamo in 2013, her father Peter Lambert, mother Helen Lambert (nee Cieslikowski), and sisters Teresa Lampert and Patricia Friedrick.

Surviving are her brother Peter Lambert (wife Marilyn), children Barbara Jones (husband Mike), Joanne Reddell (husband Roger), Joseph Bergamo (wife Karen) and Diane Bergamo. Grandchildren Katie (husband James), Joseph, Michael (wife Jackie), Emma, and Vincent. Great grandchildren Kira, Maya, Garrett and Brennan.

Due to current restrictions, no memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in Connie's name can be made to GivingHeals Hospice at JustGiving.com/fundraising/Constance-Bergamo.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
