Constance Falconetti
Greenacres, FL - Constance Falconetti, 68, of Greenacres, Florida, previously of West Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Vincent and Gertrude (Ennis) Falconetti. Connie enjoyed golfing and traveling. She was a board member at her community in Florida.
She is predeceased by her brother, Gregory Falconetti. Surviving is her sister-in-law; Irma Falconetti, her nieces and nephews; Gregory Falconetti, Vincent Falconetti, Christine Sears, Arthur Sears and Michelle Sears, her great nieces; Lele and Erica and her great great nieces and nephews; Ethan, Eliana, Leon, Nolan and Sophia.
Due to the health pandemic and limitations, all funeral arrangements are private at this time. A private service for the family will be held at John E. Day Funeral Home and a private entombment at Fair View Cemetery. We encourage you to visit Connie's memorial website to view her celebration of life at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.