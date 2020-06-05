Constance Falconetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Falconetti

Greenacres, FL - Constance Falconetti, 68, of Greenacres, Florida, previously of West Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Vincent and Gertrude (Ennis) Falconetti. Connie enjoyed golfing and traveling. She was a board member at her community in Florida.

She is predeceased by her brother, Gregory Falconetti. Surviving is her sister-in-law; Irma Falconetti, her nieces and nephews; Gregory Falconetti, Vincent Falconetti, Christine Sears, Arthur Sears and Michelle Sears, her great nieces; Lele and Erica and her great great nieces and nephews; Ethan, Eliana, Leon, Nolan and Sophia.

Due to the health pandemic and limitations, all funeral arrangements are private at this time. A private service for the family will be held at John E. Day Funeral Home and a private entombment at Fair View Cemetery. We encourage you to visit Connie's memorial website to view her celebration of life at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved