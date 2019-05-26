Services
Monmouth Junction - Constance "Connie" Grzybowski, 88, entered paradise on Tuesday, May 21st, surrounded by her loving family at her son's home in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Connie became a lifelong resident of New Jersey, where she and her cherished husband raised their family. Connie was a beautiful person inside and out, beloved by many, who truly lived life to the fullest. She was the heart of her family -- her love and laughter knew no bounds.

Connie was an active member of Corpus Christi Church in South River for several decades; most recently, Connie was a communicant of St. Johns RC Church in Lakehurst, as well as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Connie shared her beautiful light working with Caregivers of Central NJ and as a volunteer at Community Medical Center, from 1995 to 2015. She worked for GNY Insurance, as well as Liberty Travel, and was at her happiest working as a secretary in the Pastoral Care Department of St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick prior to her retirement.

Connie was predeceased by her husband (and true love) of 40 years, Thomas J. Grzybowski, and her son, Martin.

Connie is survived by: her loving children, Michele Baltadonis, Connie Wesosky, Thomas Grzybowski, Laura Grzybowski, Paul (and Stephanie) Grzybowski, Ann-Marie McWilliams, and Christopher Grzybowski; her cherished grandchildren, Roxanne, Michael, Timothy, Jessica, Douglas, Rosemarie, Jennifer, Hannah and Emily; and her great grandson, Conner.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 28th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, South River, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.

Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
