Whiting - Constance "Connie" Joan Martucci. It is with great sadness for the family and friends of Constance "Connie" Martucci 87 years old of Whiting, NJ has passed on December 20th, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Bruno and Blanche Sarlund and her late husband, Joseph. Connie loved people! She enjoyed working for the Township of Lacey in the Assessors' Office for 25 years. She had many hobbies that included sewing, knitting, reading, craft shows and flea markets. Her greatest love was her family! Connie will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Joseph (Teri), Diane (Tom), Elizabeth (Kyle), Gerard (Donna), Jennifer (Thomas); nine grandchildren, Gina, Carly, Katie, Jesse, Nick, Rebecca, Dylan, Avery and Harper and two great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Blakely. A memorial service celebrating her life will be on Saturday, December 28th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst, NJ. The family wishes to Thank those who extended emotional support for Connie during her final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Connie's name to the Deborah Hospital Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019