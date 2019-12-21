Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Martucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Joan "Connie" Martucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Joan "Connie" Martucci Obituary
Constance "Connie" Joan Martucci

Whiting - Constance "Connie" Joan Martucci. It is with great sadness for the family and friends of Constance "Connie" Martucci 87 years old of Whiting, NJ has passed on December 20th, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Bruno and Blanche Sarlund and her late husband, Joseph. Connie loved people! She enjoyed working for the Township of Lacey in the Assessors' Office for 25 years. She had many hobbies that included sewing, knitting, reading, craft shows and flea markets. Her greatest love was her family! Connie will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Joseph (Teri), Diane (Tom), Elizabeth (Kyle), Gerard (Donna), Jennifer (Thomas); nine grandchildren, Gina, Carly, Katie, Jesse, Nick, Rebecca, Dylan, Avery and Harper and two great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Blakely. A memorial service celebrating her life will be on Saturday, December 28th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst, NJ. The family wishes to Thank those who extended emotional support for Connie during her final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Connie's name to the Deborah Hospital Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -