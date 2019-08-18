|
|
Constance Niedzialkowski
Brick - Constance Niedzialkowski, 86, of Brick, NJ, died on August 8, 2019 at CareOne in Holmdel, NJ. Connie was born in Jersey City to the late Alexander and Sophie Smith. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Monica Rentschler; her grandson, William Rentschler; and her granddaughter, Rylee Rentschler.
Constance was preceded in death by daughters, Barbara Rentschler and Alys Terhune.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Constance's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019