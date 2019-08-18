Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Niedzialkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Niedzialkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Niedzialkowski Obituary
Constance Niedzialkowski

Brick - Constance Niedzialkowski, 86, of Brick, NJ, died on August 8, 2019 at CareOne in Holmdel, NJ. Connie was born in Jersey City to the late Alexander and Sophie Smith. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John and Monica Rentschler; her grandson, William Rentschler; and her granddaughter, Rylee Rentschler.

Constance was preceded in death by daughters, Barbara Rentschler and Alys Terhune.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Constance's name to the .

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now