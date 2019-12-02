Services
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Constance "Connie" Proctor

Constance "Connie" Proctor Obituary
Constance "Connie" Proctor

Lanoka Harbor - Constance "Connie" Proctor (nee Jawors), age 93, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Sunday December 1st, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in Bayonne, she moved to Lanoka Harbor in 1998. She had worked for many years at RCA before retiring in the late 1980's. Connie was a parishioner of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, was a CCD teacher and was very active in the church community. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Connie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Stanley in 1998 and her brother Walter in 2018. Surviving are her children, Joseph and his wife Suzanne of Ocala, FL and Candy and her husband William of Lanoka Harbor, grandchildren Joseph, Jeffrey, Jennifer and William, along with two great-grandchildren Cylee-James and Austin.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday December 5th from 3-5pm and again on Friday from 9-10am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered from St. Pius X RC Church, 300 Lacey Road, Forked River at 10:30am, entombment will follow in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
