Constance Sullivan
Tequesta, FL - Constance Sullivan (née Heide), 98 of Tequesta, FL and Rumson, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 18, 2019.
Connie was born on June 16, 1921 in New York City to the late Herman L. and Gertrude (Amend) Heide. She was raised in Manhattan and summers in Monmouth Beach, NJ, She was one of nine children who were taught to cherish family values rooted in love, respect, commitment and faith.
Married to her beloved husband, Edmund B. Sullivan, the light of her life for 49 years, Connie loved being with her family. Together with Ed, she raised seven children in Rumson, practicing the same deeply held values by which she was brought up.
Connie was a voracious reader, often reading a book a week throughout her life. She was also an outstanding athlete, and passed her love of tennis, golf and bridge along to her family and many friends. Of particular note were her drop shots on the tennis court, which could bring an opponent to their knees.
She was a former member of Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, Navesink Country Club, Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club as well as Tequesta Country Club.
Connie was predeceased by her husband Ed; brothers Msgr. Herman L. Heide and Padre Pablo Maria O.C.S.O.; and sisters, Genevieve McCrossin, Sister Muriel Heide, RSCJ, Dorothy Hynes, Gertrude Heide, and Anne Louise Quigley. She will be remembered as a devoted mother by her children and their spouses: Kevin (Lisa), Gregory (Patricia), Laura (Shaw) McCutcheon, Janet (Larry) Watson, Joan (Larry) Lynch, Megan (Robert) Blum, and Mark (Nancy). She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Kane; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Connie would appreciate a donation to De La Salle Hall, 810 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738 or Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020