Constance W. Pras



Colt Neck - Constance W. Pras, 72 of Colts Neck died on Tuesday April 30th at the Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus.



Connie was born in Upper Darby, Pa, and was raised in Audubon, NJ where she graduated Audubon High School. She had lived in Potomac, Maryland for 23 years before moving to Colts Neck 12 years ago.



Her life was about her kids, she was an active mother supporting her children at each school and sporting event, including being at her daughters horse shows. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.



Connie was pre-deceased by her son Douglas Pras in 2012.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years Robert Pras; two children, Andrew Pras, Aberdeen and Allison Pras, Colts Neck; her brothers, Arnold and Robert Wilson; a sister, Betty Jane Saik and her husband John; her granddaughter, Alexandra Pras.



Memorial gathering in honor of Connie Friday, May 10th, 3 pm until the time of her funeral service at 5 pm, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. To share a favorite memory of Connie or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary