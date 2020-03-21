Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
For more information about
Constance Curtis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Widner Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Widner Curtis Obituary
Constance Widner Curtis

Point Pleasant Beach - Constance (Widner) Curtis, age 97 of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. She was a life-long resident of Point Pleasant Beach and a 1940 Graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. She was a Bookkeeper for her family's business, The Ship Chandlers Inc. in Point Pleasant Beach. Her first job was at Haven's Beach in the 1930's. She was a parishioner of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Trustee. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women, serving as President, and was a member of Miriam's Circle. She was a member of the Point Pleasant Beach PTA and served as President and Treasurer, and the Allaire Village Auxiliary where she served as Treasurer. She was a Den Mother of Cub Scout Pack 6 and was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader of Troop 13. She enjoyed bowling and played on two local leagues. She enjoyed her travels in the USA, the Caribbean, and Europe. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, John C. Curtis, Jr in 1987. She is survived by her loving children, John C. Curtis and his wife, Maryellen "Min" of Point Pleasant and Constance Ann Perry and her husband, Joseph of Shark River Hills, NJ; her brother, Neil V. Widner of Blanco, TX; five grandchildren, Jack, Kate and her husband, Nate, Gillian and her husband, Hubert, James and Greg and his wife, Dana; five great grandchildren, Johnny, Matt, Khloe, Cameron and Dove. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment was held on Wednesday, March 11th. Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home in Point Pleasant Beach is in charge of arrangements. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. To send condolences to her family please go to: www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -