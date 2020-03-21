|
|
Constance Widner Curtis
Point Pleasant Beach - Constance (Widner) Curtis, age 97 of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. She was a life-long resident of Point Pleasant Beach and a 1940 Graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. She was a Bookkeeper for her family's business, The Ship Chandlers Inc. in Point Pleasant Beach. Her first job was at Haven's Beach in the 1930's. She was a parishioner of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Trustee. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women, serving as President, and was a member of Miriam's Circle. She was a member of the Point Pleasant Beach PTA and served as President and Treasurer, and the Allaire Village Auxiliary where she served as Treasurer. She was a Den Mother of Cub Scout Pack 6 and was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader of Troop 13. She enjoyed bowling and played on two local leagues. She enjoyed her travels in the USA, the Caribbean, and Europe. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, John C. Curtis, Jr in 1987. She is survived by her loving children, John C. Curtis and his wife, Maryellen "Min" of Point Pleasant and Constance Ann Perry and her husband, Joseph of Shark River Hills, NJ; her brother, Neil V. Widner of Blanco, TX; five grandchildren, Jack, Kate and her husband, Nate, Gillian and her husband, Hubert, James and Greg and his wife, Dana; five great grandchildren, Johnny, Matt, Khloe, Cameron and Dove. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment was held on Wednesday, March 11th. Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home in Point Pleasant Beach is in charge of arrangements. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. To send condolences to her family please go to: www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020